Press Release: Judiciary Committee Witnesses Support Congressional Action on Organized Retail Crime Bill Led by Senator Chuck Grassley

Witnesses at a Senate hearing urged Congress to act against organized retail crime, endorsing Grassley's bipartisan legislation.

Quiver AI Summary

In a recent Senate Judiciary Committee hearing, witnesses called for immediate congressional action against organized retail crime and endorsed the bipartisan "Combating Organized Retail Crime Act" led by Senator Chuck Grassley. The witnesses underscored the urgent nature of the issue, highlighting its connections to international criminal networks.

Witnesses included notable figures from the National District Attorneys Association, National Insurance Crime Bureau, and American Eagle Outfitters, who described the legislation as a "game changer." They emphasized the need for national solutions to combat organized crime's impact on local economies and safety.

Concerns were raised about criminal organizations exploiting retail theft to fund other illicit activities, including terrorism. Witness testimony illustrated the necessity for coordinated efforts among various agencies to address this growing crisis effectively, with the proposed legislation facilitating better enforcement and prosecution.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

Chuck Grassley Net Worth

Quiver Quantitative estimates that Chuck Grassley is worth $5.6M, as of July 16th, 2025. This is the 134th highest net worth in Congress, per our live estimates.

Grassley has approximately $38.7K invested in publicly traded assets which Quiver is able to track live.

You can track Chuck Grassley's net worth on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Grassley.

Chuck Grassley Bill Proposals

Here are some bills which have recently been proposed by Chuck Grassley:

S.2248: A bill to reauthorize titles II and V of the Juvenile Justice and Delinquency Prevention Act of 1974, and for other purposes.

S.1949: Combating Violent and Dangerous Crime Act

S.1931: A bill to provide additional funding to States that provide certain rights to sexual assault survivors, and for other purposes.

S.1792: AI Whistleblower Protection Act

S.1725: Healthy Dog Importation Act

S.1666: Improving Social Security’s Service to Victims of Identity Theft Act

You can track bills proposed by Chuck Grassley on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Grassley.

Chuck Grassley Fundraising

Chuck Grassley recently disclosed $39.1K of fundraising in a Q1 FEC disclosure filed on April 15th, 2025. This was the 569th most from all Q1 reports we have seen this year. 66.8% came from individual donors.

Grassley disclosed $48.4K of spending. This was the 584th most from all Q1 reports we have seen from politicians so far this year.

Grassley disclosed $323.6K of cash on hand at the end of the filing period. This was the 484th most from all Q1 reports we have seen this year.

You can see the disclosure here, or track Chuck Grassley's fundraising on Quiver Quantitative.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.