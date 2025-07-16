Press Release: Joni Ernst Advances Legislation to Enhance American Manufacturing and Combat COVID-19 Fraud

Senator Joni Ernst's bills to strengthen American manufacturing and combat COVID-related fraud advanced in the Senate committee.

The U.S. Senate Committee on Small Business and Entrepreneurship has advanced two bills proposed by Senator Joni Ernst aimed at enhancing American manufacturing and addressing COVID-19 fraud. The *Made in America Manufacturing Finance Act* seeks to facilitate access to loans for small businesses, while the *SBA Fraud Enforcement Extension Act* extends the statute of limitations for prosecuting COVID fraud cases.

Senator Ernst emphasized that the *Made in America Manufacturing Finance Act* aims to "make ‘Made in America’ the norm instead of the exception" by doubling loan limits for small manufacturers. The *SBA Fraud Enforcement Extension Act*, on the other hand, is designed to ensure accountability for those suspected of misappropriating pandemic relief funds, reflecting Ernst's assertion that “justice will be carried out for criminals.”

