Press Release: Johnny Olszewski Opposes $9 Billion Cuts to Foreign Aid and Public Broadcasting

Congressman Johnny Olszewski opposed a $9 billion funding cut package for public broadcasting and foreign aid, criticizing its impact.

Quiver AI Summary

Maryland Congressman Johnny Olszewski has publicly opposed the $9 billion rescissions package, which would eliminate funding for public broadcasting and foreign aid. He stated, “House Republicans voted to abdicate the power of the purse to President Trump, canceling critical funding that was approved by a bipartisan Congress just a few months ago.”

Olszewski criticized the cuts, claiming they do not enhance government efficiency or reduce costs for families. He expressed concern that these reductions could weaken American diplomatic efforts and diminish support for public educational programming, including essential services like emergency alerts.

Highlighting his commitment to working-class families, Olszewski asserted, “I will continue to do everything I can to lower the cost of living for our working class families.”

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

Johnny Olszewski Net Worth

Quiver Quantitative estimates that Johnny Olszewski is worth $619.2K, as of July 18th, 2025. This is the 335th highest net worth in Congress, per our live estimates.

Olszewski has approximately $34.7K invested in publicly traded assets which Quiver is able to track live.

You can track Johnny Olszewski's net worth on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Olszewski.

Johnny Olszewski Bill Proposals

Here are some bills which have recently been proposed by Johnny Olszewski:

H.R.4196: African Union Diplomatic Parity Act

H.R.3988: To direct the Secretary of Housing and Urban Development and the Director of the Bureau of the Census to conduct a study and submit a report about how Federal agencies identify and record cases of housing loss in the United States, and for other purposes.

H.R.3851: SBIR/STTR Pilot Extension Act

H.R.2880: To provide employment protections for, and reinstatement of, certain probationary Federal career employees, and for other purposes.

You can track bills proposed by Johnny Olszewski on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Olszewski.

Johnny Olszewski Fundraising

Johnny Olszewski recently disclosed $178.1K of fundraising in a Q2 FEC disclosure filed on July 15th, 2025. This was the 478th most from all Q2 reports we have seen this year. 69.0% came from individual donors.

Olszewski disclosed $88.1K of spending. This was the 547th most from all Q2 reports we have seen from politicians so far this year.

Olszewski disclosed $353.6K of cash on hand at the end of the filing period. This was the 545th most from all Q2 reports we have seen this year.

You can see the disclosure here, or track Johnny Olszewski's fundraising on Quiver Quantitative.

