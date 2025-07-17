Press Release: John Thune Discusses Tax Reform and Legislation on The Ben Shapiro Show

Senator John Thune discusses tax reforms benefiting middle-income families and the impact of recent legislation on entitlement programs.

Quiver AI Summary

U.S. Senate Majority Leader John Thune (R-S.D.) appeared on The Ben Shapiro Show to discuss recent legislation aimed at benefiting working Americans and middle-income families. Thune emphasized the importance of tax breaks for those earning under $50,000, including proposed increases in the child tax credit and standard deduction, which he claims will help families keep more of their earnings.

Thune further described the legislation as comprehensive, addressing issues like border security, military modernization, and healthcare reform. He argued that these reforms would reduce waste and fraud in entitlement programs, producing significant savings while ensuring benefits are directed to those who truly need them.

On the topic of U.S. foreign policy, Thune praised President Trump's leadership regarding NATO and Iran, suggesting it demonstrates America's firm commitment to global leadership and peace through strength. He characterized these actions as sending a clear message to adversaries about the U.S.'s resolve in international matters.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

John Thune Net Worth

Quiver Quantitative estimates that John Thune is worth $726.9K, as of July 17th, 2025. This is the 319th highest net worth in Congress, per our live estimates.

Thune has approximately $147.4K invested in publicly traded assets which Quiver is able to track live.

John Thune Bill Proposals

Here are some bills which have recently been proposed by John Thune:

S.1509: Strengthening Local Processing Act of 2025

S.1443: Mobile Workforce State Income Tax Simplification Act of 2025

S.1230: SAFETY Act of 2025

S.1209: American Prairie Conservation Act

S.904: Livestock Disaster Assistance Improvement Act of 2025

S.866: Accelerating Broadband Permits Act

John Thune Fundraising

John Thune recently disclosed $441.2K of fundraising in a Q2 FEC disclosure filed on July 15th, 2025. This was the 190th most from all Q2 reports we have seen this year. 63.1% came from individual donors.

Thune disclosed $372.8K of spending. This was the 125th most from all Q2 reports we have seen from politicians so far this year.

Thune disclosed $16.2M of cash on hand at the end of the filing period. This was the 3rd most from all Q2 reports we have seen this year.

