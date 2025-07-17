Press Release: John Joyce Appointed Chairman of House Committee on Energy and Commerce's Oversight and Investigations Subcommittee

Congressman John Joyce appointed Chairman of the House Subcommittee on Oversight and Investigations, overseeing various policy areas.

Congressman John Joyce, M.D. (PA-13), has been appointed as the Chairman of the Subcommittee on Oversight and Investigations of the House Committee on Energy and Commerce. This subcommittee oversees matters related to telecommunications, energy policy, consumer protection, and public health among other areas.

Joyce expressed gratitude for the appointment, emphasizing the importance of transparency in government and the need for public oversight. Energy and Commerce Committee Chairman Brett Guthrie highlighted Joyce's past contributions as Vice Chairman and his leadership capabilities.

John Joyce Net Worth

Quiver Quantitative estimates that John Joyce is worth $17.1M, as of July 17th, 2025. This is the 62nd highest net worth in Congress, per our live estimates.

Joyce has approximately $0 invested in publicly traded assets which Quiver is able to track live.

John Joyce Bill Proposals

Here are some bills which have recently been proposed by John Joyce:

H.R.4331: To require the Secretary of Health and Human Services to establish a process to expand access to claims data under certain Federal health plans in order to facilitate research and quality improvement.

H.R.3686: SAFE Sunscreen Standards Act

H.R.2936: Addressing Boarding and Crowding in the Emergency Department

H.R.2061: Information and Communication Technology Strategy Act

H.R.1931: Access to Pediatric Technologies Act of 2025

H.R.1703: Choices for Increased Mobility Act of 2025

John Joyce Fundraising

John Joyce recently disclosed $342.7K of fundraising in a Q2 FEC disclosure filed on July 15th, 2025. This was the 251st most from all Q2 reports we have seen this year. 22.7% came from individual donors.

Joyce disclosed $171.6K of spending. This was the 318th most from all Q2 reports we have seen from politicians so far this year.

Joyce disclosed $2.9M of cash on hand at the end of the filing period. This was the 96th most from all Q2 reports we have seen this year.

