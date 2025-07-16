Press Release: John B. Larson and Ways and Means Democrats Call for Correction from Social Security Administration Over Misleading Email

Democrats demand correction from SSA after misleading email claimed Social Security benefits would not be taxed.

House Ways and Means Social Security Subcommittee Ranking Member John B. Larson and fellow Democrats have called for the Social Security Administration (SSA) to correct what they describe as a misleading email sent to over 90 million Americans. The email erroneously claimed that Social Security benefits would no longer be taxed, leading to confusion among recipients.

In their letter to SSA Commissioner Frank Bisignano, the lawmakers expressed concern that the communication undermined the agency's credibility. They stated, "SSA has a proud tradition of being a reliable source of clear, useful information," and urged for an immediate apology and correction to the affected individuals.

Additionally, the Democrats criticized the referenced legislation, H.R. 1, stating that it would not eliminate taxes on Social Security benefits and could potentially harm the program's revenue. They noted an expectation of increased confusion and inquiries stemming from the email's content.

