Press Release: Jim Risch Comments on Senate Passage of Nearly $10 Billion in Spending Cuts

Senator Jim Risch comments on Senate approval of $10 billion in federal spending cuts, emphasizing fiscal responsibility.

Quiver AI Summary

U.S. Senator Jim Risch (R-Idaho) issued a statement following the Senate's approval of nearly $10 billion in federal spending cuts through President Trump's rescission package. Risch emphasized that taxpayer dollars should not support programs he views as radical and called for responsible spending practices that reflect the financial discipline of Idahoans.

Risch remarked, "The fight to root out waste is not over," urging Congress to scrutinize federal spending. He also highlighted his ongoing efforts to introduce legislation aimed at controlling government expenditure and advocating for a balanced budget.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

James E. Risch Net Worth

Quiver Quantitative estimates that James E. Risch is worth $54.9M, as of July 17th, 2025. This is the 22nd highest net worth in Congress, per our live estimates.

Risch has approximately $920.3K invested in publicly traded assets which Quiver is able to track live.

You can track James E. Risch's net worth on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Risch.

James E. Risch Bill Proposals

Here are some bills which have recently been proposed by James E. Risch:

S.2251: A bill to amend the Elementary and Secondary Education Act of 1965 to prevent the use of funds under such Act to teach or advance concepts related to gender ideology, and for other purposes.

S.1902: ETAP Act of 2025

S.1801: International Nuclear Energy Act of 2025

S.1774: Protecting Minors in Federal Health Plans Act

S.1698: Small Business Disaster Coordination Act

S.1612: No Official Palestine Entry Act of 2025

You can track bills proposed by James E. Risch on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Risch.

James E. Risch Fundraising

James E. Risch recently disclosed $520.8K of fundraising in a Q2 FEC disclosure filed on July 15th, 2025. This was the 142nd most from all Q2 reports we have seen this year. 72.8% came from individual donors.

Risch disclosed $163.1K of spending. This was the 340th most from all Q2 reports we have seen from politicians so far this year.

Risch disclosed $2.9M of cash on hand at the end of the filing period. This was the 97th most from all Q2 reports we have seen this year.

You can see the disclosure here, or track James E. Risch's fundraising on Quiver Quantitative.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.