Press Release: Jim Himes Criticizes Republicans for Supporting Trump Budget Cuts

Congressman Jim Himes criticizes Republicans for funding cuts impacting health care and public services in recent statement.

Congressman Jim Himes (CT-04) criticized Republican efforts to pass a rescissions package that he claims would cut funding for critical programs. Himes stated, "Just weeks after slashing health care and food assistance for millions of families," the proposed cuts target public broadcasting and foreign aid, undermining America's global engagement.

He condemned the Republicans for yielding to former President Trump's influence, asserting, "Forget making America great, Trump wants us dumber, crueler, and more isolated." Himes' remarks highlight concerns regarding support for vulnerable populations and the nation’s international relations.

James A. Himes Net Worth

Quiver Quantitative estimates that James A. Himes is worth $13.9M, as of July 18th, 2025. This is the 76th highest net worth in Congress, per our live estimates.

Himes has approximately $214.0K invested in publicly traded assets which Quiver is able to track live.

James A. Himes Bill Proposals

Here are some bills which have recently been proposed by James A. Himes:

H.R.3542: CLEAR (Committee Leadership and Enhanced Accountability for Resilience) Defense Production Act of 2025

H.R.3395: Middle Market IPO Cost Act

James A. Himes Fundraising

James A. Himes recently disclosed $178.9K of fundraising in a Q2 FEC disclosure filed on July 15th, 2025. This was the 477th most from all Q2 reports we have seen this year. 19.2% came from individual donors.

Himes disclosed $129.5K of spending. This was the 420th most from all Q2 reports we have seen from politicians so far this year.

Himes disclosed $2.3M of cash on hand at the end of the filing period. This was the 130th most from all Q2 reports we have seen this year.

