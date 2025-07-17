Press Release: Jacky Rosen Critiques Senate Republicans for Passing Bill Reducing Public Broadcasting Funding for Rural Communities

Senator Jacky Rosen criticizes Senate Republicans for passing a bill that reduces public broadcasting funding for rural communities.

U.S. Senator Jacky Rosen (D-NV) issued a statement following the passage of a bill by Senate Republicans that aims to cut federal funding for public broadcasting services. She highlighted that this would negatively impact rural communities in Nevada, which rely on local broadcasting for vital information, including severe weather alerts.

Rosen criticized the timing of the bill’s passage and accused Republicans of prioritizing the interests of billionaires over the needs of working families. The senator described the cuts as detrimental to public safety in rural areas, emphasizing that programs like Nevada Public Radio and Las Vegas PBS will face significant budget reductions due to the legislation.

