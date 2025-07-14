Press Release: Ivey, Van Hollen, Klobuchar Lead 73 Colleagues in Inquiry to Secretary Rubio on Afghan Nationals' Legal Status and Administration Policies

Congressman Ivey and Senators Van Hollen and Klobuchar lead 73 lawmakers urging the State Department on Afghanistan policy inconsistencies.

Quiver AI Summary

Congressman Glenn Ivey (D-Md.), U.S. Senator Chris Van Hollen (D-Md.), and Senator Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.) have joined forces with 73 colleagues to press U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio for clarity on the Trump Administration's policies regarding Afghanistan and the legal status of Afghan nationals residing in the U.S. They express concerns over what they describe as "inconsistent policies," specifically referencing a recent travel ban affecting Afghanistan and the termination of Temporary Protected Status (TPS) for Afghan nationals. In a letter, they ask for explanations on how the State Department reached these decisions and whether Afghans who may need to return to their home country are at risk of persecution from the Taliban.

The lawmakers highlight escalating violence and human rights concerns in Afghanistan, citing a State Department report indicating the Taliban's restrictions on freedom of expression and a deteriorating situation for women. They criticize the administration's contradictory stance, noting that while the travel ban cites a lack of safety in Afghanistan, the DHS claims the conditions have improved enough to end TPS. They emphasize the need for urgent responses from Secretary Rubio regarding the safety of Afghan nationals and the basis for the decisions made by the Trump Administration.

