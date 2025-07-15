Press Release: Investment Announcements Exceed $90 Billion at Pennsylvania Energy and Innovation Summit Hosted by Senator Dave McCormick

Over $90 billion in investments announced at the Pennsylvania Energy and Innovation Summit, creating thousands of jobs.

Quiver AI Summary

Over $90 billion in investments was announced at the Pennsylvania Energy and Innovation Summit in Pittsburgh, hosted by Senator Dave McCormick and President Donald J. Trump. The event attracted executives from energy and AI sectors, global investors, and government officials, highlighting commitments to create tens of thousands of jobs in construction and permanent roles.

Major investments include Blackstone's $25 billion in data center and energy infrastructure development, and Google’s agreement with Brookfield to repower hydropower facilities. Other notable announcements feature initiatives for cybersecurity education, workforce training, and clean energy projects, aimed at reinforcing Pennsylvania's role in the AI and energy sectors.

Industries represented include Constellation Energy, CoreWeave, and Equinor, all pledging significant funding towards energy-related infrastructure and job creation. McCormick emphasized the importance of collaboration among diverse sectors to ensure a robust and resilient energy future for the state.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

