Press Release: Hoyle, Wyden, Merkley, Salinas, and Dexter Announce $5.15 Million for Airport Improvements in Oregon

$5.15 million in federal funding announced for airport improvements in Oregon, enhancing safety and infrastructure.

Quiver AI Summary

On July 15, 2025, U.S. Representative Val Hoyle, along with Senators Ron Wyden and Jeff Merkley, and Representatives Andrea Salinas and Maxine Dexter, announced $5.15 million in federal funding for airport improvements in Oregon. The funding will aid airports in Newport, Brookings, Aurora, Portland, Salem, and John Day.

Rep. Hoyle stated, “Reliable, modern airport infrastructure is essential for the safety and economic vitality of our coastal communities,” emphasizing the importance of these investments. Other officials echoed similar sentiments about enhancing safety, regional connectivity, and local economic benefits.

The grants from the Federal Aviation Administration will fund various projects, including a new weather monitoring system at Newport and rehabilitation of runways and taxiways at several airports, aimed at ensuring safer and more efficient operations for communities throughout the state.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

Val T. Hoyle Net Worth

Quiver Quantitative estimates that Val T. Hoyle is worth $699.1K, as of July 15th, 2025. This is the 322nd highest net worth in Congress, per our live estimates.

Hoyle has approximately $12.6K invested in publicly traded assets which Quiver is able to track live.

You can track Val T. Hoyle's net worth on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Hoyle.

Val T. Hoyle Bill Proposals

Here are some bills which have recently been proposed by Val T. Hoyle:

H.R.4295: To provide mandatory funding for hazardous fuels reduction projects on certain Federal land, and for other purposes.

H.R.4035: Wall Street Tax Act of 2025

H.R.2847: Vote at Home Act of 2025

H.R.1700: Social Security Expansion Act

H.R.164: POWER Act of 2025

You can track bills proposed by Val T. Hoyle on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Hoyle.

Val T. Hoyle Fundraising

Val T. Hoyle recently disclosed $199.3K of fundraising in a Q1 FEC disclosure filed on April 15th, 2025. This was the 312th most from all Q1 reports we have seen this year. 36.5% came from individual donors.

Hoyle disclosed $88.2K of spending. This was the 459th most from all Q1 reports we have seen from politicians so far this year.

Hoyle disclosed $200.5K of cash on hand at the end of the filing period. This was the 569th most from all Q1 reports we have seen this year.

You can see the disclosure here, or track Val T. Hoyle's fundraising on Quiver Quantitative.

