Press Release: Hoyle, Houchin, and LaLota Introduce Bipartisan Parkinson’s Protection for Fire Fighters Act

U.S. Representatives unveil bipartisan bill for fire fighters with Parkinson's, ensuring necessary medical care and recognition of disease.

U.S. Representatives Val Hoyle, Erin Houchin, and Nick LaLota have introduced the bipartisan Parkinson's Protection for Fire Fighters Act of 2025. The bill aims to recognize Parkinson's disease as a job-related illness, facilitating better access to medical care for federal fire fighters developing symptoms due to occupational exposure to toxins and head trauma.

“Fire fighters shouldn’t have to fight to prove the link between their service and Parkinson’s disorders," stated Rep. Hoyle. Supporting this effort, Rep. Houchin emphasized that it is crucial for fire fighters to receive appropriate care and recognition for their sacrifices.

The proposed legislation is endorsed by several organizations, including the International Association of Fire Fighters (IAFF) and the American Parkinson Disease Association, underscoring the collective commitment to improve the support system for fire fighters facing this debilitating condition.

Val T. Hoyle Net Worth

Quiver Quantitative estimates that Val T. Hoyle is worth $698.9K, as of July 16th, 2025. This is the 322nd highest net worth in Congress, per our live estimates.

Hoyle has approximately $12.4K invested in publicly traded assets which Quiver is able to track live.

Val T. Hoyle Bill Proposals

Here are some bills which have recently been proposed by Val T. Hoyle:

H.R.4295: To provide mandatory funding for hazardous fuels reduction projects on certain Federal land, and for other purposes.

H.R.4035: Wall Street Tax Act of 2025

H.R.2847: Vote at Home Act of 2025

H.R.1700: Social Security Expansion Act

H.R.164: POWER Act of 2025

Val T. Hoyle Fundraising

Val T. Hoyle recently disclosed $207.3K of fundraising in a Q2 FEC disclosure filed on July 15th, 2025. This was the 353rd most from all Q2 reports we have seen this year. 51.6% came from individual donors.

Hoyle disclosed $172.6K of spending. This was the 266th most from all Q2 reports we have seen from politicians so far this year.

Hoyle disclosed $235.4K of cash on hand at the end of the filing period. This was the 540th most from all Q2 reports we have seen this year.

