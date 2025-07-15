Press Release: House Passes Wetlands Conservation and Access Improvement Act Sponsored by Congressman Jeff Hurd

Congressman Jeff Hurd's Wetlands Conservation and Access Improvement Act passed the House, enhancing funding for habitat restoration efforts.

Congressman Jeff Hurd (CO-03) announced a legislative advancement with the House's passage of the Wetlands Conservation and Access Improvement Act (H.R. 2316). This marks his first bill to succeed in Congress, aiming to enhance the timeline for interest accrued on the Wildlife Restoration Fund, thus increasing resources for wetland conservation and habitat restoration.

Hurd stated, “This legislation supports hunters, improves wetland health, and ensures future generations can enjoy the outdoors.” Additionally, House Committee on Natural Resources Chairman Bruce Westerman acknowledged the bill's role in enhancing access for sportsmen while promoting wildlife conservation.

The act also aims to provide additional funding for the North American Wetlands Conservation Act (NAWCA), which has successfully conserved millions of acres through public-private partnerships. For those interested, the full bill text is available online.

