Press Release: House Passes Four Amendments by Congressman Gabe Amo to Enhance Rhode Island's Defense Sector

House passes four amendments by Congressman Gabe Amo to boost Rhode Island's defense manufacturing and support underwater drone development.

Quiver AI Summary

House Foreign Affairs Committee Vice Ranking Member Gabe Amo (D-RI) announced the passage of four amendments aimed at strengthening Rhode Island's defense manufacturers as part of the Fiscal Year 2026 Department of Defense Appropriations Act. The amendments involve financial support for companies developing underwater drones for the U.S. Navy.

Amo emphasized that "Rhode Island is leading our nation in developing cutting-edge technology" and highlighted the amendments' potential to create jobs while enhancing national security. The amendments include funding for drone technology and military equipment upgrades.

Key financial provisions include $10 million for underwater drone battery technology, $8 million for drones using composite materials, $10 million for helicopter fuel tank upgrades, and $5 million for improved helmets for cold conditions, all supporting local manufacturers.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

Gabe Amo Net Worth

Quiver Quantitative estimates that Gabe Amo is worth $73.1K, as of July 18th, 2025. This is the 424th highest net worth in Congress, per our live estimates.

Amo has approximately $17.1K invested in publicly traded assets which Quiver is able to track live.

You can track Gabe Amo's net worth on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Amo.

Gabe Amo Bill Proposals

Here are some bills which have recently been proposed by Gabe Amo:

H.R.3945: Firearm Destruction Licensure Act of 2025

H.R.3528: RUBIO Act

H.R.1277: First Rhode Island Regiment Congressional Gold Medal Act

You can track bills proposed by Gabe Amo on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Amo.

Gabe Amo Fundraising

Gabe Amo recently disclosed $258.2K of fundraising in a Q2 FEC disclosure filed on July 15th, 2025. This was the 334th most from all Q2 reports we have seen this year. 61.0% came from individual donors.

Amo disclosed $108.8K of spending. This was the 470th most from all Q2 reports we have seen from politicians so far this year.

Amo disclosed $1.2M of cash on hand at the end of the filing period. This was the 249th most from all Q2 reports we have seen this year.

You can see the disclosure here, or track Gabe Amo's fundraising on Quiver Quantitative.

