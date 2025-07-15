Press Release: House Passes Communication Security Bill Sponsored by Representatives Menendez and Joyce

The House of Representatives approved H.R. 1717, the Communications Security Act, to enhance telecommunications infrastructure resilience.

Quiver AI Summary

On July 15, 2025, the U.S. House of Representatives passed H.R. 1717, the Communications Security Act, introduced by Representatives Rob Menéndez and John Joyce. The legislation aims to enhance telecommunication networks' resilience against cyberattacks and natural disasters.

The act makes the Communications Security, Reliability, and Interoperability Council (CSRIC) a permanent advisory body within the Federal Communications Commission. It seeks to foster collaboration among experts to improve emergency preparedness and network security.

Rob Menéndez emphasized the necessity of ongoing expert collaboration to ensure reliable communication networks during critical situations, while John Joyce called for the Senate to expedite the bill's passage for presidential approval.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

