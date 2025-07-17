Press Release: House Passes Anti-CBDC Surveillance State Act Sponsored by Majority Whip Tom Emmer

The House passed Tom Emmer's Anti-CBDC Surveillance State Act, banning federal CBDC development by a 219-210 vote.

Quiver AI Summary

The House of Representatives passed the Anti-CBDC Surveillance State Act, led by Congressman Tom Emmer, in a 219-210 vote. This legislation aims to prevent the Federal Reserve from issuing a central bank digital currency (CBDC) and reinforces a previous executive order by former President Trump against its development.

Emmer stated, “For years, we have worked to educate our colleagues on the dangers of this insidious technology... Now, we must codify it to ensure that the United States’ digital currency policy remains in the hands of the American people.”

The act prohibits the Federal Reserve from directly issuing CBDCs to individuals and mandates that Congress authorize any future government-created digital currency, emphasizing privacy and free market principles while opposing potential surveillance implications associated with government-controlled digital currencies.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

Tom Emmer Fundraising

Tom Emmer recently disclosed $827.5K of fundraising in a Q2 FEC disclosure filed on July 15th, 2025. This was the 57th most from all Q2 reports we have seen this year. 48.3% came from individual donors.

Emmer disclosed $721.7K of spending. This was the 50th most from all Q2 reports we have seen from politicians so far this year.

Emmer disclosed $3.8M of cash on hand at the end of the filing period. This was the 66th most from all Q2 reports we have seen this year.

You can see the disclosure here, or track Tom Emmer's fundraising on Quiver Quantitative.

