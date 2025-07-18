Press Release: House Majority Leader Steve Scalise Praises Passage of Rescissions Act

House Majority Leader Steve Scalise praises the passage of the Rescissions Act, aiming to eliminate government waste.

House Majority Leader Steve Scalise (R-La.) announced the passage of the Rescissions Act of 2025 by the House of Representatives. In his statement, Scalise emphasized the act's aim to eliminate waste, fraud, and abuse in government spending, citing a national concern over fiscal responsibility and rising inflation linked to prior administrations.

Scalise expressed his belief that the Act would save $9 billion and expressed dissatisfaction with past government spending, particularly concerning foreign aid and political biases in public broadcasting. He voiced hope that the legislation would soon reach President Trump's desk for enactment.

Quiver Quantitative estimates that Steve Scalise is worth $8.0K, as of July 18th, 2025. This is the 442nd highest net worth in Congress, per our live estimates.

Scalise has approximately $0 invested in publicly traded assets which Quiver is able to track live.

Steve Scalise recently disclosed $210.9K of fundraising in a Q2 FEC disclosure filed on July 15th, 2025. This was the 410th most from all Q2 reports we have seen this year. 87.7% came from individual donors.

Scalise disclosed $871.8K of spending. This was the 32nd most from all Q2 reports we have seen from politicians so far this year.

Scalise disclosed $5.8M of cash on hand at the end of the filing period. This was the 43rd most from all Q2 reports we have seen this year.

