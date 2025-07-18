Press Release: House Democratic Leaders Hakeem Jeffries, Katherine Clark, and Pete Aguilar Criticize Republican Rescissions Legislation

House Democratic leaders criticize Republicans for supporting legislation they deem harmful to public welfare and national security.

House Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries, along with Whip Katherine Clark and Caucus Chair Pete Aguilar, issued a statement criticizing House Republicans for supporting what they described as "extreme, reckless rescissions legislation" linked to former President Donald Trump. They expressed that the legislation jeopardizes public health and national security.

The Democrats argued that while this legislation targets government spending, it contradicts the needs for emergency information amidst severe weather events. They asserted that Republicans are prioritizing tax cuts for the wealthy, contributing to rising national debt and potentially leading to a government shutdown.

Hakeem S. Jeffries Net Worth

Quiver Quantitative estimates that Hakeem S. Jeffries is worth $582.8K, as of July 18th, 2025. This is the 343rd highest net worth in Congress, per our live estimates.

Jeffries has approximately $156.3K invested in publicly traded assets which Quiver is able to track live.

Hakeem S. Jeffries Bill Proposals

Here are some bills which have recently been proposed by Hakeem S. Jeffries:

H.R.19: Reserved for the Minority Leader.

H.R.18: Reserved for the Minority Leader.

H.R.13: Reserved for the Minority Leader.

Hakeem S. Jeffries Fundraising

Hakeem S. Jeffries recently disclosed $2.1M of fundraising in a Q2 FEC disclosure filed on July 15th, 2025. This was the 14th most from all Q2 reports we have seen this year. 81.6% came from individual donors.

Jeffries disclosed $2.2M of spending. This was the 9th most from all Q2 reports we have seen from politicians so far this year.

Jeffries disclosed $6.3M of cash on hand at the end of the filing period. This was the 34th most from all Q2 reports we have seen this year.

