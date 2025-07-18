Press Release: House Approves FY26 Defense Appropriations Bill Supported by Congressman Steve Womack

The House passed the FY26 Defense Appropriations bill, allocating $831.5 billion for military readiness and national security.

Quiver AI Summary

The U.S. House of Representatives passed the Fiscal Year 2026 Defense Appropriations bill, totaling $831.5 billion. Congressman Steve Womack (AR-3) supported the legislation, which aims to enhance military capabilities for potential conflicts and ensure robust funding for various defense programs.

Womack highlighted priorities like a 3.8% pay raise for servicemembers, funding for F-35 training, and increased resources for the National Guard. He emphasized the importance of maintaining a strong defense budget to safeguard national security.

The bill also allocates funds for personnel, advanced weaponry, and support for allied nations, including joint exercises with partners such as Israel and Taiwan. Further details about the bill are available in the summary and full text online.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

Steve Womack Net Worth

Quiver Quantitative estimates that Steve Womack is worth $365.0K, as of July 18th, 2025. This is the 376th highest net worth in Congress, per our live estimates.

Womack has approximately $0 invested in publicly traded assets which Quiver is able to track live.

You can track Steve Womack's net worth on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Womack.

Steve Womack Bill Proposals

Here are some bills which have recently been proposed by Steve Womack:

H.R.3028: Duty Drawback Clarification Act

H.R.2615: Stephen Hacala Poppy Seed Safety Act

H.R.2312: Tipped Employee Protection Act

H.R.1107: Protecting Veteran Access to Telemedicine Services Act of 2025

H.R.715: BNA Fairness Act

H.R.597: PURR Act of 2025

You can track bills proposed by Steve Womack on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Womack.

Steve Womack Fundraising

Steve Womack recently disclosed $10.0K of fundraising in a Q2 FEC disclosure filed on July 7th, 2025. This was the 869th most from all Q2 reports we have seen this year. 100.0% came from individual donors.

Womack disclosed $8.6K of spending. This was the 962nd most from all Q2 reports we have seen from politicians so far this year.

Womack disclosed $2.5K of cash on hand at the end of the filing period. This was the 1418th most from all Q2 reports we have seen this year.

You can see the disclosure here, or track Steve Womack's fundraising on Quiver Quantitative.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.