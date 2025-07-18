Press Release: House Approves FY26 Defense Appropriations Bill, Speaker Mike Johnson States Priorities for Strength and Security

House approves FY26 Defense Appropriations Act, enhancing military capabilities and supporting servicemembers' needs.

Quiver AI Summary

On July 18, 2025, the House approved H.R. 4016, the FY26 Department of Defense Appropriations Act. Speaker Mike Johnson stated that this legislation "helps display America’s strength at home and abroad," noting its emphasis on military readiness and support for servicemembers and their families.

Johnson mentioned that the bill includes measures for a pay raise for troops, enhanced border security, and tools for addressing global threats. He emphasized a rejection of funding for "radical social agendas" and characterized the bill as a reflection of President Trump's "Peace through Strength" approach.

The approval of this appropriations act is intended to reinforce military capabilities while supporting the health and welfare of military families alongside investments in training and services.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

