Press Release: House Approves Fiscal Year 2026 Defense Appropriations Act Introduced by Rep. Ken Calvert

The House approved the Fiscal Year 2026 Defense Appropriations Act, impacting military funding and personnel pay.

On July 18, 2025, the U.S. House of Representatives passed the Fiscal Year 2026 Defense Appropriations Act by a vote of 221 to 209. The bill, introduced by Rep. Ken Calvert, aims to enhance military resources and address national security goals while ensuring a pay raise for military personnel.

Rep. Calvert stated, "Providing our men and women in uniform with the resources they need... is one of the most important constitutional responsibilities of Congress." The bill includes investments in advanced military technologies, aircraft modernization, and personnel quality of life improvements.

Key provisions involve a basic pay increase for military members, significant funding for missile defense and modernization programs, and initiatives to streamline the Department of Defense's efficiency while addressing drug trafficking concerns. The legislation reflects a commitment to maintaining U.S. military superiority and supporting allied defense initiatives.

Ken Calvert Net Worth

Quiver Quantitative estimates that Ken Calvert is worth $22.9M, as of July 18th, 2025. This is the 43rd highest net worth in Congress, per our live estimates.

Calvert has approximately $0 invested in publicly traded assets which Quiver is able to track live.

Ken Calvert Bill Proposals

Here are some bills which have recently been proposed by Ken Calvert:

H.R.4016: Department of Defense Appropriations Act, 2026

H.R.2093: To amend the Federal Water Pollution Control Act with respect to permitting terms, and for other purposes.

H.R.2026: Ending Major Borderland Environmental Ruin from Wildfires (EMBER) Act

H.R.1894: FISH Act of 2025

H.R.1821: HELD Act

H.R.1663: VSAFE Act of 2025

Ken Calvert Fundraising

Ken Calvert recently disclosed $800.1K of fundraising in a Q2 FEC disclosure filed on July 15th, 2025. This was the 63rd most from all Q2 reports we have seen this year. 63.7% came from individual donors.

Calvert disclosed $218.2K of spending. This was the 242nd most from all Q2 reports we have seen from politicians so far this year.

Calvert disclosed $2.5M of cash on hand at the end of the filing period. This was the 119th most from all Q2 reports we have seen this year.

