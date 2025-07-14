Press Release: House Approves Bill to Permanently Establish Institute for Telecommunication Sciences, Supported by Rep. Buddy Carter

Rep. Buddy Carter celebrates House passage of a bipartisan bill to make the Institute for Telecommunication Sciences permanent.

U.S. Representative Buddy Carter (R-GA) has announced the unanimous passage of his bipartisan bill, the Institute for Telecommunication Sciences (ITS) Codification Act, in the House of Representatives. This legislation, co-sponsored with Rep. Brittany Pettersen (D-CO), seeks to solidify the statutory authority of the ITS testing center, which plays a crucial role in shaping the spectrum policy decisions of the National Telecommunications and Information Administration (NTIA). The bill also aims to create an initiative for developing emergency communication and tracking technologies to assist in locating individuals during emergencies when mobile connectivity may fail.

Rep. Carter expressed that the ITS is vital for enhancing U.S. competitiveness in technology, stating, “I’m proud to co-lead this effort with Rep. Pettersen and am thrilled that the House unanimously voted to send this important, life-saving bill to the Senate.” He urged the Senate to expedite the bill's passage to ensure improved communication during disasters. Rep. Pettersen highlighted the significance of the bill in light of the 2024 incident at the Mollie Kathleen Gold Mine, emphasizing that better emergency communications can be critical in life-saving rescues.

