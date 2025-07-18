Press Release: House Approves $10 Million Defense Contract for Vermont's MVP Robotics, Supported by Rep. Becca Balint

House passes funding amendment for MVP Robotics, supporting Vermont small business growth and a Department of Defense contract.

The House has approved an amendment by Rep. Becca Balint to include a $10 million Department of Defense contract for MVP Robotics, a Vermont small business. This funding aims to promote growth in the company's dual-use technology, originally developed for sports teams and military applications, which employs 23 people in Vermont and New Hampshire.

Rep. Balint emphasized the importance of fostering growth opportunities for small businesses in Vermont, stating, "It is critical our small businesses have growth opportunities to bring jobs to and grow innovation in Vermont." She expressed enthusiasm for supporting the state's technology sector through this funding.

Quiver Quantitative estimates that Becca Balint is worth $1.6M, as of July 18th, 2025. This is the 239th highest net worth in Congress, per our live estimates.

Balint has approximately $183.4K invested in publicly traded assets which Quiver is able to track live.

Here are some bills which have recently been proposed by Becca Balint:

H.R.4157: Equal Dignity for Married Taxpayers Act

H.R.3708: No Place for LGBTQ+ Hate Act

H.R.3181: Nulhegan River and Paul Stream Wild and Scenic River Study Act of 2025

H.R.2487: Transgender Health Care Access Act

H.R.2029: Stop Comstock Act

H.R.1448: PEER Mental Health Act of 2025

Becca Balint recently disclosed $186.7K of fundraising in a Q2 FEC disclosure filed on July 15th, 2025. This was the 456th most from all Q2 reports we have seen this year. 61.8% came from individual donors.

Balint disclosed $104.0K of spending. This was the 497th most from all Q2 reports we have seen from politicians so far this year.

Balint disclosed $325.2K of cash on hand at the end of the filing period. This was the 563rd most from all Q2 reports we have seen this year.

