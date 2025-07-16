Press Release: Houlahan and Bacon Introduce Bipartisan Bill to Safeguard U.S. Farmland from Foreign Ownership

Houlahan and bipartisan colleagues introduce legislation to enhance tracking of foreign ownership of U.S. farmland.

Quiver AI Summary

U.S. Representatives Chrissy Houlahan and Don Bacon, along with other bipartisan co-sponsors, introduced the AFIDA Improvements Act of 2025, aiming to enhance oversight of foreign ownership of U.S. farmland. The legislation seeks to improve data sharing and identification of foreign purchasers, emphasizing national security. Houlahan stated, “This is a step forward in protecting America's military installations, farmers, and food security.”

The bill addresses recommendations from the Government Accountability Office (GAO) and aims to close gaps in foreign agricultural land ownership tracking. Bacon remarked, “This legislation will ensure timely and detailed data sharing of foreign investments in agricultural land,” aiming to prevent potential risks from foreign adversaries, particularly the Chinese Communist Party.

The AFIDA Improvements Act is part of ongoing efforts to protect U.S. farmland from foreign entities, with supporters highlighting its importance for food security and American agriculture. Last Congress, similar measures were included in the Farm Bill, and advocates are optimistic about advancing this new initiative.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

Chrissy Houlahan Net Worth

Quiver Quantitative estimates that Chrissy Houlahan is worth $2.1M, as of July 16th, 2025. This is the 216th highest net worth in Congress, per our live estimates.

Houlahan has approximately $0 invested in publicly traded assets which Quiver is able to track live.

You can track Chrissy Houlahan's net worth on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Houlahan.

Chrissy Houlahan Bill Proposals

Here are some bills which have recently been proposed by Chrissy Houlahan:

H.R.4329: To amend the National and Community Service Act of 1990 to establish an Office of Civic Bridgebuilding within the Corporation for National and Community Service, and for other purposes.

H.R.3969: MARCH for Military Servicemembers Act

H.R.3267: PSLF Payment Completion Fairness Act

H.R.3239: Research Advancing to Market Production for Innovators Act

H.R.3090: I–PLAN Act of 2025

H.R.2933: Protect National Service Act

You can track bills proposed by Chrissy Houlahan on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Houlahan.

Chrissy Houlahan Fundraising

Chrissy Houlahan recently disclosed $268.7K of fundraising in a Q2 FEC disclosure filed on July 15th, 2025. This was the 269th most from all Q2 reports we have seen this year. 65.2% came from individual donors.

Houlahan disclosed $167.1K of spending. This was the 276th most from all Q2 reports we have seen from politicians so far this year.

Houlahan disclosed $3.6M of cash on hand at the end of the filing period. This was the 66th most from all Q2 reports we have seen this year.

You can see the disclosure here, or track Chrissy Houlahan's fundraising on Quiver Quantitative.

