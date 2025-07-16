Press Release: Hirono and Senate Democrats Address Backdoor Abortion Ban at Dobbs Spotlight Forum

Senator Hirono and Senate Democrats addressed abortion bans and their effects at the Dobbs Spotlight Forum.

Quiver AI Summary

U.S. Senator Mazie K. Hirono, alongside other Senate Democrats, voiced concerns at a recent forum regarding the implications of the Supreme Court's Dobbs decision on reproductive rights. Hirono highlighted the continuing escalation of attacks on women's health care by the Trump administration and Republican lawmakers.

"Three years after the fall of Roe, Republicans continue to escalate their assault on reproductive freedom," Hirono stated, emphasizing the dangerous consequences of such policies for women across the country.

The forum also addressed specific actions taken by Republicans, including efforts to defund Planned Parenthood, which could significantly limit access to abortion services, particularly in states where abortion remains legal. The senators reiterated their commitment to restoring access to reproductive health care nationwide.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

Mazie K. Hirono Net Worth

Quiver Quantitative estimates that Mazie K. Hirono is worth $8.2M, as of July 17th, 2025. This is the 106th highest net worth in Congress, per our live estimates.

Hirono has approximately $96.0K invested in publicly traded assets which Quiver is able to track live.

You can track Mazie K. Hirono's net worth on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Hirono.

Mazie K. Hirono Bill Proposals

Here are some bills which have recently been proposed by Mazie K. Hirono:

S.2029: My Body, My Data Act of 2025

S.1853: Parity for Native Hawaiian Veterans Act of 2025

S.1844: Teaching Asian American, Native Hawaiian, and Pacific Islander History Act of 2025

S.1825: AG RESEARCH Act

S.1758: RTCP Revitalization Act

S.1689: Stop Mental Health Stigma in Our Communities Act of 2025

You can track bills proposed by Mazie K. Hirono on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Hirono.

Mazie K. Hirono Fundraising

Mazie K. Hirono recently disclosed $106.0K of fundraising in a Q2 FEC disclosure filed on July 15th, 2025. This was the 511th most from all Q2 reports we have seen this year. 94.3% came from individual donors.

Hirono disclosed $102.0K of spending. This was the 433rd most from all Q2 reports we have seen from politicians so far this year.

Hirono disclosed $1.3M of cash on hand at the end of the filing period. This was the 196th most from all Q2 reports we have seen this year.

You can see the disclosure here, or track Mazie K. Hirono's fundraising on Quiver Quantitative.

