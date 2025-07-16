Press Release: Hirono and Colleagues Urge Trump Administration to Release $7 Billion for K-12 Education

Senator Hirono and colleagues urge the release of nearly $7 billion in K-12 education funding withheld by the Trump administration.

Senator Mazie K. Hirono, alongside 12 colleagues, has written a letter to Education Secretary Linda McMahon demanding the release of nearly $7 billion in federal funding for K-12 public schools, which had been withheld by the Trump administration. The funding freeze includes over $30 million allocated for Hawaii's public schools.

The letter emphasizes the importance of these funds for vital educational programs and services, including teacher recruitment and mental health support. Senators expressed concern over the disruption this funding hold creates for educational services, especially as schools prepare to start the new year.

In their letter, the senators urged the administration to restore the frozen funds and provide clarity on the review process that has led to the funding delays, citing the necessity for equitable support for low-income communities and the widening learning gaps among students.

