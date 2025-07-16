Press Release: Hirono and Colleagues Call on Vought and McMahon to Release K-12 Education Funding

Senator Hirono and colleagues urge to release $7 billion in education funding blocked by the Trump administration.

Senator Mazie K. Hirono, alongside 31 colleagues, has called on the Trump administration to release nearly $7 billion in federal funding for K-12 schools and adult literacy programs. The funds were previously approved by law but have been frozen, prompting concerns about financial strains on school districts ahead of the new academic year.

The letter to OMB Director Russ Vought and Education Secretary Linda McMahon highlights that the funding freeze is affecting programs for over 1.4 million students and jeopardizing services for more than 1.2 million adult learners. The lawmakers expressed shock at the administration's decision, urging an immediate resolution to avoid severe impacts on education and staffing.

In detailing the implications of the freeze, the senators cited potential layoffs of teachers and cancellations of critical programs that support student learning and adult education. They urged the administration to comply with the appropriations law to ensure resources reach the communities in need.

