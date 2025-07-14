Press Release: Hickenlooper and Bennet Join Colleagues in Calling Out Trump Administration on Immigration Court Hearings

Senators Hickenlooper and Bennet criticize the Trump administration for using immigration courts for arrests, undermining due process rights.

Quiver AI Summary

U.S. Senators John Hickenlooper and Michael Bennet, along with 22 Senate colleagues, have expressed concerns regarding the Trump administration's actions to arrest noncriminal immigrants at their court hearings. They have raised issues about the alleged manipulation of laws to facilitate mass deportations, stating, “This manipulation of existing laws... is creating chaos in our immigration system.” The senators highlighted how this approach undermines due process and pressures immigrants to avoid attending their hearings, potentially leading to expedited removal without proper legal recourse. A letter has been sent to key officials, urging clearer policies and accountability regarding these practices.

Details from recent reports indicate that some ICE agents targeted individuals attending court, often without prior notice of arrest. The senators have proposed legislation to protect sensitive locations, recommending restrictions on immigration arrests in places like courthouses. They contend that these arrests divert resources from addressing significant public safety threats and fail to focus on individuals who genuinely endanger community safety. The senators have requested a response from administration officials by July 25, 2025, regarding the outlined practices and their implications for immigrants seeking legal protection in the U.S.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

John W. Hickenlooper Net Worth

Quiver Quantitative estimates that John W. Hickenlooper is worth $26.6M, as of July 14th, 2025. This is the 37th highest net worth in Congress, per our live estimates.

Hickenlooper has approximately $18.6M invested in publicly traded assets which Quiver is able to track live.

You can track John W. Hickenlooper's net worth on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Hickenlooper.

John W. Hickenlooper Bill Proposals

Here are some bills which have recently been proposed by John W. Hickenlooper:

S.2167: Health Care for Energy Workers Act of 2025

S.2049: NTIA Policy and Cybersecurity Coordination Act

S.1917: Investing in All of America Act of 2025

S.1898: ORBITS Act of 2025

S.1838: DeOndra Dixon INCLUDE Project Act of 2025

S.1526: Retirement Savings for Americans Act of 2025

You can track bills proposed by John W. Hickenlooper on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Hickenlooper.

John W. Hickenlooper Fundraising

John W. Hickenlooper recently disclosed $955.3K of fundraising in a Q1 FEC disclosure filed on April 15th, 2025. This was the 36th most from all Q1 reports we have seen this year. 70.8% came from individual donors.

Hickenlooper disclosed $266.5K of spending. This was the 145th most from all Q1 reports we have seen from politicians so far this year.

Hickenlooper disclosed $2.2M of cash on hand at the end of the filing period. This was the 113th most from all Q1 reports we have seen this year.

You can see the disclosure here, or track John W. Hickenlooper's fundraising on Quiver Quantitative.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.