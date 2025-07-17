Press Release: Hernández Questions Fiscal Board's Effectiveness and Accountability During Congressional Hearing

Pablo José Hernández Rivera criticizes Puerto Rico's Fiscal Oversight Board for inefficiency and lack of accountability during a congressional hearing.

Quiver AI Summary

During a congressional hearing, Resident Commissioner of Puerto Rico, Pablo José Hernández Rivera, criticized the Fiscal Oversight and Management Board of Puerto Rico (FOMB), stating that it has failed to stabilize public finances while imposing hardships on the people. He characterized the situation as a "tragedy" and demanded transparency and accountability.

Hernández highlighted the Board's excessive spending, mentioning that it promised to cost less than $400 million but has exceeded $2 billion. He also questioned the lack of balanced budgets over nine years and called for fair and transparent governance.

He expressed concerns over a contract with New Fortress Energy, questioning its terms and the Board's role. Hernández urged Congress to take action on economic development for Puerto Rico and emphasized the necessity for clear strategies and leadership for the island's future.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

Pablo Hernández Net Worth

Quiver Quantitative estimates that Pablo Hernández is worth $436.2K, as of July 17th, 2025. This is the 358th highest net worth in Congress, per our live estimates.

Hernández has approximately $155.7K invested in publicly traded assets which Quiver is able to track live.

You can track Pablo Hernández's net worth on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Hernández.

Pablo Hernández Bill Proposals

Here are some bills which have recently been proposed by Pablo Hernández:

H.R.3814: Puerto Rico BEACHES Act

H.R.3238: HABLA Act of 2025

H.R.2775: Coastal Drone Surveillance and Interdiction Assessment Act

H.R.2714: Puerto Rico Energy Generation Crisis Task Force Act

H.R.2632: TRICARE Equality Act

H.R.2261: Strengthening Oversight of DHS Intelligence Act

You can track bills proposed by Pablo Hernández on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Hernández.

Pablo Hernández Fundraising

Pablo Hernández recently disclosed $219.6K of fundraising in a Q2 FEC disclosure filed on July 15th, 2025. This was the 391st most from all Q2 reports we have seen this year. 95.2% came from individual donors.

Hernández disclosed $70.3K of spending. This was the 606th most from all Q2 reports we have seen from politicians so far this year.

Hernández disclosed $169.5K of cash on hand at the end of the filing period. This was the 698th most from all Q2 reports we have seen this year.

You can see the disclosure here, or track Pablo Hernández's fundraising on Quiver Quantitative.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.