Press Release: Heinrich Secures Committee Approval for Over $12.5 Million in Funding for New Mexico

Senator Martin Heinrich announces $12.5 million in funding from Senate Appropriations Committee for agriculture and social programs in New Mexico.

U.S. Senator Martin Heinrich (D-N.M.) announced the approval by the bipartisan Senate Appropriations Committee of the Fiscal Year 2026 Agriculture, Rural Development, Food and Drug Administration, and Related Agencies Bill, which contains over $12.5 million in funding for New Mexico. Of this amount, more than $7.73 million is designated for local projects, highlighting support for various initiatives including federal resources for working families, economic development in tribal and border communities, and full funding for nutrition programs such as SNAP and WIC. Heinrich stated, “This Appropriations bill isn’t perfect but after tough negotiations and bipartisan compromise... this legislation will provide rental assistance for working families and fully fund SNAP, WIC, and the School Lunch program.”

In addition, Heinrich recognized the passage of the Legislative Branch FY26 Appropriations Bill, which supports essential legislative operations at an estimated cost of $7.125 billion. The two approved bills will be taken up by the full Senate for consideration as part of the federal appropriations process, with key initiatives focusing on nutrition assistance, economic development, and support for agricultural research among others.

Martin Heinrich Net Worth

Quiver Quantitative estimates that Martin Heinrich is worth $542.5K, as of July 14th, 2025. This is the 345th highest net worth in Congress, per our live estimates.

Heinrich has approximately $0 invested in publicly traded assets which Quiver is able to track live.

You can track Martin Heinrich's net worth on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Heinrich.

Martin Heinrich Bill Proposals

Here are some bills which have recently been proposed by Martin Heinrich:

S.2004: Maternal and Infant Syphilis Prevention Act

S.1507: Agriculture Resilience Act of 2025

S.1497: Cerro de la Olla Wilderness Establishment Act

S.1476: M.H. Dutch Salmon Greater Gila Wild and Scenic River Act

S.1470: Continental Divide National Scenic Trail Completion Act

S.1464: Buffalo Tract Protection Act

You can track bills proposed by Martin Heinrich on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Heinrich.

Martin Heinrich Fundraising

Martin Heinrich recently disclosed $195.0K of fundraising in a Q1 FEC disclosure filed on April 15th, 2025. This was the 315th most from all Q1 reports we have seen this year. 78.1% came from individual donors.

Heinrich disclosed $291.1K of spending. This was the 121st most from all Q1 reports we have seen from politicians so far this year.

Heinrich disclosed $232.4K of cash on hand at the end of the filing period. This was the 547th most from all Q1 reports we have seen this year.

You can see the disclosure here, or track Martin Heinrich's fundraising on Quiver Quantitative.

