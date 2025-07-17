Press Release: Heinrich Introduces Legislation to Safeguard Dreamers' Personal Data from DHS and ICE

Senator Martin Heinrich introduces the Protect DREAMer Confidentiality Act to safeguard DACA applicants' private information from law enforcement.

U.S. Senator Martin Heinrich (D-N.M.) announced the introduction of the Protect DREAMer Confidentiality Act, aimed at safeguarding the private information of Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) applicants. The legislation seeks to prevent the Department of Homeland Security from sharing applicants' data with law enforcement agencies like ICE and CBP for immigration enforcement purposes.

Heinrich stated, “We need to ensure that Dreamers’ private information is not weaponized against them.” The bill comes in response to recent increases in data sharing practices by the Trump administration, which Heinrich claims could jeopardize the safety of Dreamers.

Key provisions of the act include prohibiting data disclosure for purposes outside of DACA implementation and offering limited exceptions for national security and fraud prevention. The bill has garnered support from multiple Democratic senators and aims to provide a sense of security for Dreamers as they navigate their paths to citizenship.

