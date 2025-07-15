Press Release: Heinrich and Luján Seek Clarification on CFPB's Medical Debt Rule Reversal

Senators Heinrich and Luján seek answers on the CFPB's move to reintroduce medical debt on credit reports.

U.S. Senators Martin Heinrich and Ben Ray Luján, along with other Senate colleagues, are pressing the Trump administration for clarification on the decision to vacate a Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) rule that removes medical debt from credit reports. They seek to understand the data and communications behind this decision, particularly concerning potential conflicts of interest.

The senators highlighted concerns over the accuracy of medical debt information, noting that studies show it does not effectively assess a consumer's creditworthiness. They argue that including medical debt in credit reports can harm consumers' financial opportunities and facilitate predatory practices in debt collection.

The letter emphasizes the need for transparency, urging the CFPB to disclose all relevant communications and data that informed their decision by July 28, 2025. This initiative aims to protect consumers, especially those from marginalized communities, from the adverse effects of medical debt on credit scoring.

