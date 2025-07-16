Press Release: Heinrich and Luján Seek Accountability from Trump Administration on Medical Debt Reporting Changes

Senators Heinrich and Luján request transparency on CFPB's decision to re-include medical debt on credit reports.

Quiver AI Summary

U.S. Senators Martin Heinrich and Ben Ray Luján, alongside 24 colleagues, have demanded answers from the Trump administration regarding the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau's (CFPB) decision to vacate a medical debt rule. The proposed rule, aimed at removing medical debt from credit reports, was introduced in January 2025.

They expressed concerns over the accuracy of medical debt reporting and its detrimental impact on consumers' credit scores. The senators emphasized the need for transparency regarding the CFPB's decision-making process, particularly any data and communications with profit-driven entities.

Senator Luján has been an advocate for reforming medical debt reporting, previously pushing for the elimination of such debt from credit reports. The letter also included support from other prominent senators who are addressing the implications of medical debt on consumers.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

Ben Ray Lujan Bill Proposals

Here are some bills which have recently been proposed by Ben Ray Lujan:

S.2225: A bill to amend title XVIII of the Social Security Act to add physical therapists to the list of providers allowed to utilize locum tenens arrangements under Medicare.

S.2182: Community Solar Consumer Choice Act of 2025

S.2076: HCBS Relief Act of 2025

S.1905: SNAP Administrator Retention Act of 2025

S.1769: Farmer to Farmer Education Act of 2025

S.1633: TEST AI Act of 2025

You can track bills proposed by Ben Ray Lujan on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Lujan.

Ben Ray Lujan Fundraising

Ben Ray Lujan recently disclosed $806.3K of fundraising in a Q2 FEC disclosure filed on July 15th, 2025. This was the 50th most from all Q2 reports we have seen this year. 74.2% came from individual donors.

Lujan disclosed $473.7K of spending. This was the 75th most from all Q2 reports we have seen from politicians so far this year.

Lujan disclosed $2.7M of cash on hand at the end of the filing period. This was the 97th most from all Q2 reports we have seen this year.

You can see the disclosure here, or track Ben Ray Lujan's fundraising on Quiver Quantitative.

