Press Release: Heinrich and Luján Address Flood Recovery Efforts in Ruidoso, NM

Senators Heinrich and Luján met flood-affected New Mexicans in Ruidoso, discussing disaster responses and delivering supplies.

U.S. Senators Martin Heinrich and Ben Ray Luján recently met with residents impacted by severe flooding in Ruidoso, New Mexico. During the visit, the senators received updates on the disaster response and ongoing recovery efforts while also delivering supplies to those affected. Heinrich remarked on the "devastation" to local businesses and families, expressing gratitude to those working to support recovery efforts and urging for a Major Disaster Declaration to secure federal assistance. Luján highlighted the emotional toll of the flooding and praised first responders for their efforts. Both senators reaffirmed their commitment to pushing for the necessary federal support, including specific assistance requests outlined in the state’s Major Disaster Declaration. They noted that while an emergency declaration has been granted, further support is essential for full recovery.

Ben Ray Lujan Bill Proposals

Here are some bills which have recently been proposed by Ben Ray Lujan:

S.2225: A bill to amend title XVIII of the Social Security Act to add physical therapists to the list of providers allowed to utilize locum tenens arrangements under Medicare.

S.2182: A bill to require the Secretary of Energy to establish a program to increase participation in community solar programs and the receipt of associated benefits, and for other purposes.

S.2076: HCBS Relief Act of 2025

S.1905: SNAP Administrator Retention Act of 2025

S.1769: Farmer to Farmer Education Act of 2025

S.1633: TEST AI Act of 2025

Ben Ray Lujan Fundraising

Ben Ray Lujan recently disclosed $748.3K of fundraising in a Q1 FEC disclosure filed on April 15th, 2025. This was the 58th most from all Q1 reports we have seen this year. 66.3% came from individual donors.

Lujan disclosed $179.0K of spending. This was the 229th most from all Q1 reports we have seen from politicians so far this year.

Lujan disclosed $2.1M of cash on hand at the end of the filing period. This was the 125th most from all Q1 reports we have seen this year.

