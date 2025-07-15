Press Release: Hakeem Jeffries Critiques Republican Policies at Press Conference, Citing Lack of Help for American Affordability

Hakeem Jeffries criticizes Republicans' policies for increasing living costs and harming healthcare access during a press conference.

On July 14, 2025, House Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries held a press conference criticizing Republicans for the "One Big Ugly Law," claiming it benefits billionaires while negatively impacting healthcare and food access for Americans. He stated, "Costs aren't going down... they're getting worse under Donald Trump and House Republican rule."

Jeffries emphasized that the legislation could lead to increased utility costs and reduced healthcare services, arguing that it represents the largest transfer of wealth to billionaires historically. He asserted that "Republicans haven't done a damn thing to make life more affordable for the American people."

Furthermore, he called for continued Democratic efforts to decrease living costs such as housing and groceries, underscoring the need for policies that support everyday Americans rather than wealthy donors.

