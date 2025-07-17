Press Release: Hakeem Jeffries Criticizes Trump and Republicans for Rising Living Costs at Press Conference

Hakeem Jeffries criticizes Trump and Republicans for rising costs and cuts to healthcare and nutrition assistance.

House Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries held a press conference on July 17, 2025, where he criticized Donald Trump and House Republicans for increasing costs and eliminating vital services like nutritional assistance and healthcare for millions of Americans. Jeffries stated, "Life is getting more expensive," attributing these changes to the actions of the Republican Party.

During the conference, Jeffries asserted that policies such as the "One Big Ugly Law" do not adequately address the rising cost of living and may worsen financial burdens for citizens, particularly in relation to utility bills. He emphasized the need for government actions to improve the quality of life for working Americans, stating, "The job of those of us who are in public service should be... to make life better."

The full press conference is available for viewing online, allowing the public to access his comments and proposals regarding economic challenges and policy implications affecting everyday Americans.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

Hakeem S. Jeffries Net Worth

Quiver Quantitative estimates that Hakeem S. Jeffries is worth $582.8K, as of July 18th, 2025. This is the 343rd highest net worth in Congress, per our live estimates.

Jeffries has approximately $156.3K invested in publicly traded assets which Quiver is able to track live.

You can track Hakeem S. Jeffries's net worth on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Jeffries.

Hakeem S. Jeffries Bill Proposals

Here are some bills which have recently been proposed by Hakeem S. Jeffries:

H.R.19: Reserved for the Minority Leader.

H.R.18: Reserved for the Minority Leader.

H.R.13: Reserved for the Minority Leader.

You can track bills proposed by Hakeem S. Jeffries on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Jeffries.

Hakeem S. Jeffries Fundraising

Hakeem S. Jeffries recently disclosed $2.1M of fundraising in a Q2 FEC disclosure filed on July 15th, 2025. This was the 14th most from all Q2 reports we have seen this year. 81.6% came from individual donors.

Jeffries disclosed $2.2M of spending. This was the 9th most from all Q2 reports we have seen from politicians so far this year.

Jeffries disclosed $6.3M of cash on hand at the end of the filing period. This was the 34th most from all Q2 reports we have seen this year.

You can see the disclosure here, or track Hakeem S. Jeffries's fundraising on Quiver Quantitative.

