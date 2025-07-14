Press Release: Hagerty Commends Passage of SNOOP Act to Protect Online Payment Privacy in One Big Beautiful Bill

Senator Bill Hagerty celebrates the passage of the SNOOP Act, reducing IRS reporting burdens on small businesses and gig workers.

Quiver AI Summary

United States Senator Bill Hagerty (R-TN) has expressed support for the Stop the Nosy Obsession with Online Payments (SNOOP) Act, which was incorporated into the One Big Beautiful Bill Act (OBBBA) and signed into law by President Donald Trump on July 4, 2025. The SNOOP Act aims to reverse a policy from the Biden administration that increased IRS reporting requirements, specifically the 1099-K form, for small businesses and individual sellers. Senator Hagerty stated, “Small businesses and Tennesseans were unreasonably targeted by the previous administration’s overreach,” emphasizing that the new legislation provides necessary tax relief and allows business owners to focus more on their operations rather than regulatory compliance.

The SNOOP Act reinstates the prior 1099-K reporting thresholds of $20,000 and 200 transactions, levels that were set before the enactment of the American Rescue Plan. Senator Hagerty has previously introduced the SNOOP Act in multiple previous Congresses, reflecting ongoing concerns regarding IRS regulations impacting small business operations.

