Press Release: Gray and Brown Request Answers from USDA on Delayed Agricultural Trade Report

Congressmembers Gray and Brown demand accountability from USDA over delays and incompleteness in the Quarterly Agricultural Trade Report.

Congressman Adam Gray (D-Merced) and Congresswoman Shontel Brown (D-OH) have raised concerns regarding the U.S. Department of Agriculture's (USDA) delay in releasing the Quarterly Agricultural Trade Report. In a letter addressed to USDA Secretary Brooke Rollins, they demanded clarification on the reasons for the report's late publication—which was originally scheduled for May 29, 2025, but was actually released on June 2, 2025—along with its reported incompleteness. Both lawmakers noted that the report is essential for farmers and traders who rely on accurate data for making informed decisions amidst ongoing trade uncertainties and tariff disruptions. They emphasized that timely and thorough reports are critical for maintaining competitiveness in the agricultural sector.

The letter indicates that the delayed report lacked key data and contextual information typically included, which limits its utility for stakeholders. Gray and Brown, joined by nine other members of the House Committee on Agriculture, pointed out potential implications of withholding such information, suggesting it could undermine confidence in government data amid challenging agricultural conditions. They further highlighted a projected increase in the agricultural trade deficit featured in the report, which contradicts public statements made by the Administration regarding trade conditions. The letter calls for assurance of the integrity of the data utilized in future reports.

