Press Release: Graves Secures $24.9 Million BUILD Grant for Highway 54 Shared Four-Lane Project

Congressman Sam Graves announces a $24.9 million BUILD Grant for the Highway 54 Shared Four-Lane Project in Missouri.

Congressman Sam Graves (MO-06) announced the awarding of a nearly $25 million BUILD Grant for the Highway 54 Shared Four-Lane Project. The grant will be utilized to widen a 14-mile stretch of US Route 54 between Farber and Curryville, MO, transitioning it from two lanes to a four-lane configuration.

Graves emphasized the importance of the grant, stating it is a substantial step for a project years in the making. He expressed gratitude to various stakeholders and noted a previous grant secured in 2015 aimed at enhancing infrastructure in the area.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

Sam Graves Net Worth

Quiver Quantitative estimates that Sam Graves is worth $1.6M, as of July 15th, 2025. This is the 242nd highest net worth in Congress, per our live estimates.

Graves has approximately $0 invested in publicly traded assets which Quiver is able to track live.

You can track Sam Graves's net worth on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Graves.

Sam Graves Bill Proposals

Here are some bills which have recently been proposed by Sam Graves:

H.R.4275: Coast Guard Authorization Act of 2025

H.R.3684: Save America’s Rural Hospitals Act

H.R.3004: USPS SERVES US Act

H.R.2432: Southwestern Power Administration Fund Establishment Act

H.R.431: Pony Up Act

You can track bills proposed by Sam Graves on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Graves.

Sam Graves Fundraising

Sam Graves recently disclosed $25.0K of fundraising in a Q2 FEC disclosure filed on July 6th, 2025. This was the 81st most from all Q2 reports we have seen this year. 80.0% came from individual donors.

Graves disclosed $69.8K of spending. This was the 61st most from all Q2 reports we have seen from politicians so far this year.

Graves disclosed $0 of cash on hand at the end of the filing period. This was the 612th most from all Q2 reports we have seen this year.

You can see the disclosure here, or track Sam Graves's fundraising on Quiver Quantitative.

