Press Release: Grassley Confirms Senate Judiciary Committee Vote on Bove's Nomination Scheduled for Thursday

The Senate Judiciary Committee will vote on Emil Bove's nomination, adhering to established precedent, on July 17.

Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley announced that there will be no second hearing for Emil Bove’s nomination to the United States Court of Appeals for the Third Circuit, citing adherence to committee precedent. The vote on Bove’s nomination will take place on July 17.

Minority members requested to call whistleblower Erez Reuveni, who alleged Bove advised DOJ officials against court orders. Bove denied these claims, stating under oath, “I have never advised a Department of Justice attorney to violate a court order.”

Grassley completed an analysis of allegations against Bove, concluding the documents provided by the minority did not substantiate claims of misconduct. He stated that many of the communications referred to internal discussions that did not indicate any intent to disregard court orders.

