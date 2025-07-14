Press Release: Grassley and Colleagues Commemorate 30th Anniversary of Srebrenica Genocide

Senator Grassley and colleagues commemorate the 30th anniversary of the Srebrenica genocide, emphasizing the importance of remembrance and reconciliation.

Sens. Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa), Jeanne Shaheen (D-N.H.), and Jim Risch (R-Idaho), along with several other senators, have issued a statement commemorating the 30th anniversary of the Srebrenica Genocide. The statement reflects on the tragic events of July 1995, when over 8,000 Bosniak men and boys were killed during the conflict in Bosnia, described as "the largest atrocity in Europe since the Second World War." The senators emphasized that these individuals were murdered "not for what they had done, but for who they were," highlighting the brutal circumstances under which the atrocities occurred and the lasting impact they have had on victims’ families and communities.

The group expressed a commitment to continue recognizing this somber anniversary and advocated for true reconciliation in Bosnia and Herzegovina, urging the acknowledgment of historical truths as a crucial step toward peace. Grassley also took the opportunity to recognize the International Day of Reflection and Commemoration of the 1995 Bosnian Genocide during remarks made on the Senate floor.

