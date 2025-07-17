Press Release: Golden and Jeffries Urge Congress to Vote on Protect America's Workforce Act to Overturn Trump's Executive Order

Congressman Jared Golden and union leaders advocate for voting on H.R. 2550, the Protect America’s Workforce Act of 2025.

Quiver AI Summary

Congressman Jared Golden (ME-02) and House Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries, along with union leaders, urged Congress to vote on H.R. 2550, the Protect America’s Workforce Act of 2025. This bill aims to overturn a Trump-era executive order that curtailed collective bargaining rights for federal employees.

Golden emphasized the importance of protecting workers' rights, stating, "They know that when workers collectively bargain, the result is a fairer workplace." The bill has bipartisan backing with 222 cosponsors but has yet to be brought to a vote.

Union leaders reiterated the necessity of restoring bargaining rights, calling the executive order a significant attack on organized labor. They stressed the need for legislative action to ensure fairness and respect for federal workers in their negotiations.

Jared F. Golden Net Worth

Quiver Quantitative estimates that Jared F. Golden is worth $170.0K, as of July 18th, 2025. This is the 405th highest net worth in Congress, per our live estimates.

Golden has approximately $0 invested in publicly traded assets which Quiver is able to track live.

You can track Jared F. Golden's net worth on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Golden.

Jared F. Golden Bill Proposals

Here are some bills which have recently been proposed by Jared F. Golden:

H.R.3762: Supporting Healthy Moms and Babies Act

H.R.3509: Supporting Our Surviving Spouses Act

H.R.2550: Protect America's Workforce Act

H.R.2258: To designate the Maine Forest and Logging Museum, located in Bradley, Maine, as the National Museum of Forestry and Logging History.

H.R.1308: FISC Act

H.R.1193: Future in Logging Careers Act

You can track bills proposed by Jared F. Golden on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Golden.

Jared F. Golden Fundraising

Jared F. Golden recently disclosed $791.4K of fundraising in a Q2 FEC disclosure filed on July 15th, 2025. This was the 64th most from all Q2 reports we have seen this year. 85.2% came from individual donors.

Golden disclosed $279.1K of spending. This was the 180th most from all Q2 reports we have seen from politicians so far this year.

Golden disclosed $1.0M of cash on hand at the end of the filing period. This was the 301st most from all Q2 reports we have seen this year.

You can see the disclosure here, or track Jared F. Golden's fundraising on Quiver Quantitative.

