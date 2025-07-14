Press Release: Golden and Bacon Introduce Bipartisan Back the Blue Act for Enhanced Protection of Law Enforcement and Public Safety Officers

Congressmen Golden and Bacon introduced bipartisan legislation to enhance protections for federal law enforcement and public safety officers.

Congressmen Jared Golden (D-ME-02) and Don Bacon (R-NE-02) have introduced a bipartisan piece of legislation called the Back the Blue Act, aimed at providing enhanced protections for federal law enforcement officials, judges, and public safety officers. The proposed legislation establishes new criminal provisions related to the killing or attempted killing of these individuals and aims to facilitate stronger community relations through federal funding. According to Rep. Golden, the bill represents a "strategic two-pronged approach" to combat rising violence against law enforcement, making clear that such violence will not be tolerated while also fostering relations with communities.

Rep. Bacon expressed that all community protectors deserve heightened safety from violence, stating, "The anger and violence have risen against these community guardians and this legislation is needed now." The bill has received support from the Maine State Lodge of the Fraternal Order of Police, with executive director Michael Edes acknowledging Golden's efforts to safeguard law enforcement. The legislation enforces a mandatory minimum sentence of 30 years for those who cause death, while also imposing increasing penalties for assaults and other related offenses. The full text of the Back the Blue Act is available for public review.

