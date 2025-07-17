Press Release: Gillibrand Responds to Senate Passage of Rescissions Package Impacting Public Broadcasting Funding

Senator Kirsten Gillibrand criticizes Senate Republicans for cutting funding to public broadcasting, impacting rural communities and emergency services.

U.S. Senator Kirsten Gillibrand expressed strong opposition to the recent Senate passage of a funding rescissions package impacting public broadcasting. She stated, "I’m appalled that Senate Republicans voted to slash funding for the programs that our rural communities rely on," highlighting the essential role of broadcasting in providing vital information and education.

Gillibrand emphasized the adverse effects the funding cuts would have on rural areas, asserting that public broadcasting is a critical source of emergency alerts and educational content. She criticized the legislation as misleading, arguing that it detracts from necessary funding while tax cuts for the wealthy continue to add to the national debt, stating, "the American people deserve better."

She pledged to fight for the preservation of public broadcasting and support for rural communities, aiming to ensure that families retain access to vital resources. "I will keep fighting to protect public broadcasting," Gillibrand affirmed.

