Press Release: Gillibrand Highlights Defense Bill Achievements for Fiscal Year 2026

Senator Gillibrand announces key provisions in the FY2026 Defense Bill aimed at enhancing service member protections and resources.

Quiver AI Summary

U.S. Senator Kirsten Gillibrand announced the inclusion of several of her provisions in the Fiscal Year 2026 National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA). She expressed pride in the bill's potential to expand protections for service members and improve national security. "This bill prioritizes the service members who put their lives on the line for our country," Gillibrand noted.

The NDAA encompasses initiatives aimed at enhancing healthcare for service members, addressing sexual assault support, and improving brain health monitoring. Notably, it includes expanded funding for the Cyber Service Academy scholarship program and various military installations in New York, signaling a strong commitment to local and national defense capabilities.

Gillibrand specifically highlighted funding for the 42nd Infantry Division Headquarters and additional resources for cyber defense and Israeli missile defense programs, emphasizing the comprehensive nature of her contributions to this year’s defense bill.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

Kirsten E. Gillibrand Net Worth

Quiver Quantitative estimates that Kirsten E. Gillibrand is worth $1.1M, as of July 15th, 2025. This is the 279th highest net worth in Congress, per our live estimates.

Gillibrand has approximately $0 invested in publicly traded assets which Quiver is able to track live.

Gillibrand has approximately $0 invested in publicly traded assets which Quiver is able to track live.

Kirsten E. Gillibrand Bill Proposals

Here are some bills which have recently been proposed by Kirsten E. Gillibrand:

S.2255: A bill to provide for the vacating of certain convictions and expungement of certain arrests of victims of human trafficking.

S.2166: Head Start for Our Future Act

S.2103: Healthy Food Financing Initiative Reauthorization Act of 2025

S.1518: Strengthening America’s Turning Point Act

S.1289: 25th Anniversary of 9/11 Commemorative Coin Act

S.1288: Finger Lakes National Heritage Area Act

S.1288: Finger Lakes National Heritage Area Act

Kirsten E. Gillibrand Fundraising

Kirsten E. Gillibrand recently disclosed $186.6K of fundraising in a Q1 FEC disclosure filed on April 15th, 2025. This was the 325th most from all Q1 reports we have seen this year. 95.1% came from individual donors.

Gillibrand disclosed $128.4K of spending. This was the 341st most from all Q1 reports we have seen from politicians so far this year.

Gillibrand disclosed $1.1M of cash on hand at the end of the filing period. This was the 223rd most from all Q1 reports we have seen this year.

Gillibrand disclosed $1.1M of cash on hand at the end of the filing period. This was the 223rd most from all Q1 reports we have seen this year.

