Press Release: Gillibrand Applauds House Passage of the GENIUS Act

Senator Kirsten Gillibrand lauds the House's approval of the GENIUS Act, establishing a stablecoin regulatory framework.

U.S. Senator Kirsten Gillibrand has welcomed the House's passage of the GENIUS Act, which aims to create a regulatory framework for stablecoins. Describing the legislation as a "historic milestone," Gillibrand noted its potential to support American businesses and prevent illicit finance, while also ensuring robust consumer protections.

Senator Gillibrand, who was instrumental in the bill's development, emphasized its bipartisan nature and highlighted its key components, including consumer protection measures and setting limits on large technology companies. The GENIUS Act has previously seen positive progress in the Senate, passing various stages with bipartisan support.

Gillibrand has been active in cryptocurrency regulation since 2022, co-introducing related legislation aimed at establishing comprehensive frameworks for digital assets and stablecoins, underscoring her ongoing commitment to financial innovation and security.

