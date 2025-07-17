Press Release: Gillen Advocates for "Gio's Law" to Enhance EpiPen Access in Emergency Response

Congresswoman Laura Gillen introduces "Gio’s Law," enhancing emergency access to epinephrine for first responders.

Quiver AI Summary

Congresswoman Laura Gillen (NY-04) has introduced a bill titled "Gio's Law," which aims to equip law enforcement officers with EpiPens and the necessary training to respond to anaphylactic emergencies. The legislation honors Giovanni Cipriano, a student who died in 2013 from an allergic reaction. Gillen emphasizes that access to lifesaving epinephrine is crucial for communities.

The bill would create a federal grant program at the U.S. Department of Justice to ensure first responders can effectively address severe allergic reactions. Gillen, alongside Rep. Andrew Garbarino, is advocating for bipartisan support, citing the bill as a public safety issue that could save lives.

Endorsed by various organizations, including the National Association of Police Organizations, Gio's Law seeks to prevent tragic outcomes similar to Cipriano's. The initiative builds on existing efforts in New York, where local government has previously implemented similar measures to enhance public health and safety.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

Laura Gillen Bill Proposals

Here are some bills which have recently been proposed by Laura Gillen:

H.R.4019: Gio’s Law

H.R.3440: Traffic Safety Enhancement Act of 2025

H.R.2630: Youth Suicide Prevention Research Act

H.R.2049: Access to Family Building Act

H.R.1689: To require the Secretary of Homeland Security to designate Haiti for temporary protected status.

You can track bills proposed by Laura Gillen on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Gillen.

Laura Gillen Fundraising

Laura Gillen recently disclosed $668.5K of fundraising in a Q2 FEC disclosure filed on July 15th, 2025. This was the 96th most from all Q2 reports we have seen this year. 71.5% came from individual donors.

Gillen disclosed $166.1K of spending. This was the 329th most from all Q2 reports we have seen from politicians so far this year.

Gillen disclosed $1.1M of cash on hand at the end of the filing period. This was the 288th most from all Q2 reports we have seen this year.

You can see the disclosure here, or track Laura Gillen's fundraising on Quiver Quantitative.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.