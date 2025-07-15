Press Release: Gary Palmer Introduces Bill to Codify Trump Executive Orders and Reduce U.S. Dependence on China for Critical Minerals

Representative Gary Palmer introduces the SAMS Act to codify Trump’s Executive Orders and reduce U.S. reliance on China for minerals.

Representative Gary Palmer announced the introduction of the Securing America’s Mineral Supply (SAMS) Act of 2025, aimed at codifying five of President Trump's Executive Orders related to U.S. energy independence and critical mineral development. Palmer criticized the Biden administration's policies, asserting they have increased dependence on China for vital minerals.

In a statement, Palmer emphasized the national security risks posed by this reliance on China, stating, "Dependence on China for critical minerals is an undeniable threat to our national security." The bill has gained support from various co-sponsors across party lines.

The SAMS Act intends to safeguard American mineral production strategies and aims to restore the U.S. as a leader in critical minerals, which are essential for various technologies, including batteries and electronics. Palmer seeks to prevent future administrations from reversing these critical energy policies.

Gary J. Palmer Net Worth

Quiver Quantitative estimates that Gary J. Palmer is worth $1.6M, as of July 15th, 2025. This is the 243rd highest net worth in Congress, per our live estimates.

Palmer has approximately $83.2K invested in publicly traded assets which Quiver is able to track live.

You can track Gary J. Palmer's net worth on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Palmer.

Gary J. Palmer Bill Proposals

Here are some bills which have recently been proposed by Gary J. Palmer:

H.R.2953: ALERT Act

H.R.2793: Retirement Freedom Act

H.R.2076: Lulu’s Law

H.R.1776: New Health Options Act of 2025

H.R.1731: Standard FEES Act

H.R.1628: 761st Tank Battalion Congressional Gold Medal Act

You can track bills proposed by Gary J. Palmer on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Palmer.

Gary J. Palmer Fundraising

Gary J. Palmer recently disclosed $69.3K of fundraising in a Q1 FEC disclosure filed on April 15th, 2025. This was the 502nd most from all Q1 reports we have seen this year. 48.0% came from individual donors.

Palmer disclosed $66.5K of spending. This was the 526th most from all Q1 reports we have seen from politicians so far this year.

Palmer disclosed $156.0K of cash on hand at the end of the filing period. This was the 613th most from all Q1 reports we have seen this year.

You can see the disclosure here, or track Gary J. Palmer's fundraising on Quiver Quantitative.

