Press Release: Garamendi and Democratic Colleagues Urge Transportation Secretary to Maintain Federal Highway Administration Staffing

Congressman Garamendi urges the Department of Transportation to maintain Federal Highway Administration staffing for public safety during summer travel.

Congressman John Garamendi (CA-08) has joined his Democratic colleagues, led by Representative Chris Pappas (NH-01), in urging U.S. Secretary of Transportation Sean Duffy to stop efforts to cut staffing levels at the Federal Highway Administration (FHWA). In a recent letter, the lawmakers highlighted concerns that such reductions could lead to the closure of state-level FHWA division offices, thus impeding the Department of Transportation's ability to execute crucial public safety initiatives, especially as the summer travel season approaches.

The letter expresses apprehensions that significant workforce reductions have already disrupted FHWA operations in various states, with workforce cuts in North Carolina and Texas reaching up to 60%. The lawmakers argued that “gutting the FHWA’s workforce indiscriminately will make our communities less safe,” and urged the Department to reevaluate these staffing cuts to ensure that FHWA division offices are adequately supported to maintain infrastructure safety and stability.

John Garamendi Net Worth

Quiver Quantitative estimates that John Garamendi is worth $5.0M, as of July 14th, 2025. This is the 144th highest net worth in Congress, per our live estimates.

Garamendi has approximately $0 invested in publicly traded assets which Quiver is able to track live.

John Garamendi

John Garamendi Bill Proposals

Here are some bills which have recently been proposed by John Garamendi:

H.R.4170: Bridge Corrosion Prevention and Repair Act of 2025

H.R.3963: Public Inspectors for Safe Infrastructure Act

H.R.2771: Forest Legacy Management Flexibility Act

H.R.2629: Impact Aid Infrastructure Partnership Act

H.R.2256: National Rosie the Riveter Day Act

H.R.728: Expanding Head Start Eligibility Act of 2025

Bills proposed by John Garamendi:

John Garamendi Fundraising

John Garamendi recently disclosed $32.7K of fundraising in a Q1 FEC disclosure filed on April 11th, 2025. This was the 586th most from all Q1 reports we have seen this year. 14.3% came from individual donors.

Garamendi disclosed $124.8K of spending. This was the 356th most from all Q1 reports we have seen from politicians so far this year.

Garamendi disclosed $1.2M of cash on hand at the end of the filing period. This was the 209th most from all Q1 reports we have seen this year.

Disclosure filed April 11th, 2025.

